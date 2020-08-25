Malaysia + 2 more

MMC Asia 4Mi Snapshot – August 2020: Protection risks faced by Rohingya and Bangladeshis in Malaysia amid the COVID-19 crisis

Since May 2020, MMC Asia has been interviewing Rohingya and Bangladeshis in Malaysia to better understand their migration experiences and needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the crisis continues to evolve, the secondary impacts of COVID-19, including widespread loss of livelihoods, shrinking protection spaces, increased restrictions on movement and rising levels of discrimination become more apparent. Information in this snapshot was collected between 3 and 25 July 2020 in Johor, Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Malacca, Pulau Pinang and Selangor, in Malaysia. 65 interviews were conducted – 45 with Rohingya and 20 with Bangladeshi respondents.

