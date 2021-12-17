Malaysia
Malaysia - Tropical Depression TWENTYNINE (GDACS, JTWC, Met Malaysia, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 December 2021)
- The newly formed Tropical Depression TWENTYNINE made landfall in an area in Kemaman District (southern Terengganu State, north-eastern Peninsular Malaysia) in the late evening of 16 December, and of 17 December at 0.00 UTC, its centre was about 40 km west of Kemaman, with maximum sustained winds of 46 km/h.
- According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), more than 380 people have been displaced to evacuation centres in Terengganu and Kelantan States.
- TWENTYNINE is forecast to continue further west over central Peninsular Malaysia as a Tropical Depression, dissipating in an area north of Kuala Lampur in the early morning of 18 December.
- Moderate to locally heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most of Peninsular Malaysia on 17-18 December.