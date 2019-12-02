02 Dec 2019

Malaysia - Severe weather (Malaysian Drainage and Irrigation Department, Met Malaysia, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 02 Dec 2019 View Original
  • Heavy rains have been affecting Kelantan and Terengganu states (eastern Peninsular Malaysia), causing widespread flooding.
  • As of 2 December, media report 2 fatalities (1 in Kelantan, and 1 Terengganu). Approximately 12,000 people have been evacuated due to floods and have been accommodated in relief centers.
  • According to Malaysian Drainage and Irrigation Department, the water levels of several rivers have exceeded the danger level in 5 localities.
  • A severe weather warning has been issued for Terengganu, while heavy rains will continue over Terengganu and Kelantan on 2-3 December.

