Malaysia - Severe weather (Malaysian Drainage and Irrigation Department, Met Malaysia, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 December 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 02 Dec 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rains have been affecting Kelantan and Terengganu states (eastern Peninsular Malaysia), causing widespread flooding.
- As of 2 December, media report 2 fatalities (1 in Kelantan, and 1 Terengganu). Approximately 12,000 people have been evacuated due to floods and have been accommodated in relief centers.
- According to Malaysian Drainage and Irrigation Department, the water levels of several rivers have exceeded the danger level in 5 localities.
- A severe weather warning has been issued for Terengganu, while heavy rains will continue over Terengganu and Kelantan on 2-3 December.