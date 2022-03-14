Malaysia - Landslide and floods (MetMalaysia, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 March 2022)

A landslide occurred in Hulu Langat District (Selangor State, western peninsular Malaysia) on 10 March, resulting in casualties and damage. The event has been triggered by heavy rain that has been affecting most of Malaysia since 5 March.

According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), four people have died and one person is still missing. At least 14 people have been displaced, 75 affected, and 15 houses damaged or destroyed.

Flood events have been recorded in the States of Malacca, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor where almost 1,300 people have been sheltered in evacuation centres.