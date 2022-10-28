Malaysia, Indonesia - Floods (ADINet, BMKG, MET Malaysia) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 October 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting Peninsular Malaysia (particularly the northern State of Kedah and the southern State of Melaka) and the neighbouring northern Indonesia (in particular the Sumatra Island) since 26 October, causing floods that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

In Malaysia, the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 28 October, 250 evacuated people in four evacuation centres across the Melaka State. In addition, ADINet reports 169 evacuated people in three evacuation centres across the Kedah State.

In Indonesia, ADINet reports approximately 1 000 evacuated people, nearly 700 flooded houses, two damaged bridges and a total of 3 485 affected people across the South Lampung regency (Lampung Province).