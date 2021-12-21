Malaysia
Malaysia - Heavy rains and flash floods (DG ECHO partners, government) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 December 2021)
- 33 districts in 8 states are affected by floods with a total of 62,999 people displaced in 430 evacuation centres, 92% in Pahang and Selangor states. 17 casualties have also been reported.
- The government agencies, the Malaysia Red Crescent Society and others are currently working on response operations and evacuations. Damage and impact assessments are ongoing.
- The Ministry of Health warned of an imminent rise in COVID-19 cases after 181 positive cases were detected among flood victims during pre-screening in evacuation centres.
- A Tropical Depression Warning is in effect for INVEST 94B, with rainfall and strong wind forecast over northern states in peninsular Malaysia and flooding over low-lying areas.