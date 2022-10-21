Malaysia: Halt forced deportation of people from Myanmar and ensure access to asylum

Index Number: ASA 28/6138/2022

Since the beginning of October, over 150 Myanmar nationals have reportedly been deported from Malaysia, in cooperation with the Myanmar military authorities. Given the grave human rights situation in Myanmar, those who are forcibly deported are at risk of persecution, torture, arbitrary detention and ill-treatment. The Malaysian government must immediately halt all forced deportations of people from Myanmar and ensure they are given the opportunity to claim asylum. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) should also be given access to all persons in immigration detention centres, including women, children, and men from Myanmar who are held there. People who wish to seek asylum must be released from detention.