Malaysia - Floods Update (Reliefweb, AHA Centre, MET Malaysia) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 January 2021)

Heavy rain across northern Peninsular Malaysia (in particular Selangor, Perak, Kelantan, and Terengganu States) since 1 January led to floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre) reports 175 people displaced in 4 evacuation centres across Selangor, 1,033 displaced in 12 centres in Perak, 322 displaced in 3 centres in Kelantan and 1,044 displaced in 10 centres in Terengganu.