Malaysia
Malaysia - Floods update (MET Malaysia, IFRC, Floodlist, Reliefweb, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 January 2021)
- Heavy rainfall continues to affect most of Peninsular Malaysia (in particular Selangor, Perak, Kelantan, Johor, Pahang, Kedah, and Terengganu States) since 2 January, triggering floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- Media report, as of 7 January, at least 3 fatalities due to floods across the aforementioned States. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) reports nearly 24,000 evacuated people in 303 evacuation centres. The worst affected is Pahang State, with nearly 15,000 evacuated people.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall with locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole Peninsular Malaysia.