Malaysia
Malaysia - Floods update (Al Jazeera, Malaysian IFRC, MET Malaysia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 January 2021)
Heavy rainfall continues to cause widespread flooding in Peninsular Malaysia, leading to an increase in the number of fatalities and affected people.
According to media, at least 6 people have died. Nearly 50,000 individuals have been evacuated, as reported by Malaysian Red Crescent Society. The worst affected state is Pahang, where about 27,000 residents have been evacuated in recent days.
Rainfall is forecast over most of Malaysia, including Pahang State, on 11-12 January.