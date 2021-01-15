Malaysia - Floods update (AHA Centre, Al Jazeera, MET Malaysia) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 January 2021)

Flooding triggered by heavy rainfall continues to affect Malaysia, leading to an increased humanitarian impact. As of 15 January, the number of fatalities stands at six people, according to media reports. The latest flooding occurred on 12 January in Sarawak State, resulting in more than 3,000 persons displaced to 39 evacuation centres, as reported by the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre). Rainfall with thunderstorms are forecast over most of Peninsular Malaysia, and Borneo Malaysia, including Sarawak, on 15-16 January.