Malaysia: Floods - Operation Update Report, n°: MDRMY005

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

A second allocation of CHF 196,646 to the DREF Operation MDRMY005 (totaling to CHF 324,019.73) has been requested by MRCS to assist the people affected by floods in extended geographical areas (additional three affected states), due to continuous heavy rains in the east and southern region of Peninsular Malaysia, and in Sabah.

The revision includes new geographical areas as per the weather warning alert issued on 8 January 2021 and arising needs where MRCS included three more affected states (Kelantan, Terengganu, and Sabah) bringing the total people to be assisted to 12,500 people (2,500 households, with average of 5 family members per household) from five most affected states (Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, and Sabah), with one additional month for the timeframe of the activities.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Areas prone to flooding for Malaysia are approximately 29,800 square kilometers or nine per cent of land area of the country. Large floods usually occur in the northern states of Malaysia due to prolonged rainfall especially in the convening months of November and December.

Significant heavy rains which began on 2 January 2021 have caused flooding in five states in Peninsular Malaysia – Johor, Pahang, Kelantan, Selangor and Perak on the morning of 4 January. As of 8 January 2021, Malaysia National Disaster Command Centre (NDCC) had estimated that 11,973 families are affected by the floods (eight deaths) and 42,945 people have been evacuated to 397 evacuation centres in 27 districts of five states.

On 8 January 2021, The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had issued bad weather warning alert that it was expected continuous heavy rain to occur over the states of Terengganu, Pahang, Johor and Sarawak. It is also reported that heavy rain and thunderstorms to continue to hit Sarawak and Sabah until January 19. Those continues heavy rain resulted floods in Terengganu, Kelantan, and Sabah. There were reported damages of roads and landslides plus minor damages of houses in the recent floods in those floods affected States.