Malaysia
Malaysia - Floods (NDCC, MET Malaysia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 December 2021)
- Heavy rainfall has been causing extensive floods across north and central Peninsular Malaysia since 17 December.
- According to media reports, at least two people died (one in Pahang and another in Terengganu States). The Malaysian National Disaster Command Centre (NDCC) reports 37,670 people (of which 18,119 in Selangor and 15,049 in Pehang States) displaced in 388 evacuations centres across eights States. Floodwaters have damaged a number of buildings, road and infrastructure, including three water treatment plants in Selangor.
- Additional rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast over Peninsular Malaysia over the coming 24 hours.