Heavy rainfall continues to affect Malaysia, impacting mostly the States of Kelantan, Pulau Pinang, Perak, Selangor, Melaka, and Johor in the Malay Peninsula and Sabah State on Borneo Island.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), due to Monsoon-Season Flash Floods, 959 households (3,107 people) have been displaced to 26 evacuation centres.