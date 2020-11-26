Malaysia

Malaysia - Floods (Met Malaysia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 November 2020)

  • Widespread floods triggered by heavy rain have been affecting Malaysia over the past week resulting in evacuations and damage.
  • According to media reports, more than 1,200 people have been evacuated across the States of Perak, Terengganu, Johor, and Kedah (Malay Peninsula).
  • For the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast across most parts of the Malay Peninsula, including the affected States.

