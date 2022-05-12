Skip to main content
Malaysia
Malaysia - Floods (MET Malaysia, CatNat, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 May 2022)
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting southeastern Peninsular Malaysia (in particular the Pahang State) since 10 May, causing floods that have resulted in evacuations and damage.
- Media report, as of 12 May, around 100 evacuated people and nearly 150 damaged houses across the Bentong District (north-east of the Kuala Lumpur area, Pahang State).
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall with locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole of Peninsular Malaysia.
