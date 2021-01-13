Malaysia
Malaysia - Floods (MET Malaysia, AHA Centre, Floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 January 2021)
- Widespread floods triggered by heavy rainfall have affected most of Sabah State (Borneo's East Malaysia) on 11 January, resulting in casualties.
- According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre), more than 1 700 people have displaced and relocated in eight evacuation centres.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms are forecast over Borneo's East Malaysia and moderate rain is expected across most parts of Peninsular Malaysia.