Malaysia
Malaysia - Floods (Met Malaysia, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 September 2021)
- Widespread floods have been reported in two States of northwestern Malaysia over the past few days, resulting in evacuations.
- According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), 262 people have been evacuated in 10 evacuation centres, of which 179 in Kedah State and 83 in Perak State.
- On 30 September - 1 October, heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast across the affected States.
