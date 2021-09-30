Malaysia

Malaysia - Floods (Met Malaysia, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 September 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Widespread floods have been reported in two States of northwestern Malaysia over the past few days, resulting in evacuations.
  • According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), 262 people have been evacuated in 10 evacuation centres, of which 179 in Kedah State and 83 in Perak State.
  • On 30 September - 1 October, heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast across the affected States.

Related Content