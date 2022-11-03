Malaysia

Malaysia - Floods (MET Malaysia, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 November 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Flooding caused by heavy rainfall was reported in three States of the Malaysian northern Borneo (Sabah, Sarawak, and Johor).
  • According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), more than 1,000 people have been displaced to 15 evacuation centres.
  • On 3-4 November, moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast over the affected States.

Related Content