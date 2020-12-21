Skip to main content
Malaysia
Malaysia – Floods in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang (DG ECHO, floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 December 2020)
- Flood hit several parts of Peninsular Malaysia. The Golok river in northern Kelantan reached 10.43 metres on 20 December, above the danger mark of 10 metres.
- According to the Malaysia’s National Disaster Command Centre (NDCC), as of 20 December, at least 7,781 people had been evacuated in Terengganu, 1,454 people in Kelantan and 38 in Pahang.
