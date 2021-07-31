Malaysia: Floods - Final Report, n°: MDRMY005

Description of the disaster

Areas prone to flooding for Malaysia are approximately 29,800 square kilometres or nine per cent of the land area of the country. Large floods usually occur in the northern states of Malaysia due to prolonged rainfall, especially in the convening months of November and December. Johor, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Sabah are affected, and flooding occurs annually.

Significant heavy rains, which began on 2 January 2021, caused flooding in the five states in Peninsular Malaysia on the morning of 4 January. National Disaster Management Administration (NADMA) estimated that 11,973 families were affected by the floods including 8 deaths. A total of 42,947 people were evacuated to 397 evacuation centres in 27 districts within the five states.

On 8 January 2021, The Malaysian Meteorological Department (Met Malaysia) issued a weather warning alert with expected continuous heavy rain to occur over the states of Terengganu, Pahang, Johor and Sarawak. It was reported that heavy rain and thunderstorms were to continue to hit Sarawak and Sabah until January 19. Continues heavy rain resulted in floods in Terengganu, Kelantan, and Sabah. There were reported damages of roads and landslides as well as minor damages to houses in the recent floods in those floods affected states.