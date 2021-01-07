Malaysia: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), n°: MDRMY005

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Areas prone to flooding for Malaysia are approximately 29,800 square kilometers or nine per cent of land area of the country. Large floods usually occur in the northern states of Malaysia due to prolonged rainfall especially in the convening months of November and December. The states of Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak are affected, and flooding occurs annually. Other states include Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka as well as the Federal Territories Kuala Lumpur often experience flash floods. Click here to see the map of affected areas.

Significant heavy rains which began on 2 January 2021 have caused flooding in five states in Peninsular Malaysia – Johor, Pahang, Kelantan, Selangor and Perak on the morning of 4 January. National Disaster Management Administration (NADMA) had estimated that 6,241 families and 23,776 people are affected by the floods (as of 4 January 2021). A total of 303 evacuation centres had been opened and below is the summary of families taking shelter in the evacuation centres.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had issued a bad weather warning on 4 January 2021, cautioning about incessant heavy rain for several areas in Pahang and Johor. In its statement, rain has been forecasted for Pekan and Rompin in Pahang, as well as Mersing in Johor. Districts of Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan and Bera in Pahang as well as Segamat and Kluang in Johor, are expected to experience similar weather until 4 January 2021. Heavy rain is also expected in some areas in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis and Jerantut) and Johor (Tangkak and Muar). The floods have affected 6 states in 22 districts and 23,776 people.

Malaysian Meteorological Department has warned that there will be more inclement weather over the next few days in the first week of January 2021.Further heavy rain is expected to continue in Kelantan, several areas in Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun) and Pahang (Cameron Highlands and Lipis) until 5 January 2021 while some parts of Selangor and Perak would also be facing bad weather. Heavy rain is also expected in Perak (Kinta, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim) and in Selangor (involving the Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor and Hulu Selangor districts) until 4 January 2021.

The flood response and evacuation of affected households face further complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Johor and Selangor are within the five states with highest COVID-19 cases in Malaysia. The country is currently under the extended the recovery movement control order (RMCO) until 31 March 2021. The RMCO which was due to end on 31 December 2020, was further extended by the Malaysian government due to new record high of daily Covid-19 cases. Due to the evolving nature of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the National Security Council (MKN) and NADMA have developed a SOP for the prevention and management of COVID-19 during the evacuation flood evacuees. This is to ensure the safety of first responders and flood evacuees and to curb the formation of new COVID-19 clusters