21 Dec 2019

Malaysia – Floods (DG ECHO, IFRC, governments, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Dec 2019 View Original
  • The number of flood affected people in Terengganu and Kelantan, who were evacuated to temporary relief centres, continues to increase following the second wave of heavy rains and floods beginning on 18 December. As of 19 December, the number of flood evacuees in Kelantan rose to 4,065 individuals from 1,205 families.
  • Five rivers in Terengganu have also crossed the danger level, namely Sungai Berang in Menerong, Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping, Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap, Sungai Setiu in Kampung Besut and Sungai Dungun in Kuala Jengai.
  • The Malaysia Red Cross Kelantan and Terengganu branch is actively supporting the Social Welfare Department and the affected Districts offices in evacuation of the affected people to evacuation centres.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.