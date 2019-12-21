Malaysia – Floods (DG ECHO, IFRC, governments, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 December 2019)
Report
Published on 21 Dec 2019
- The number of flood affected people in Terengganu and Kelantan, who were evacuated to temporary relief centres, continues to increase following the second wave of heavy rains and floods beginning on 18 December. As of 19 December, the number of flood evacuees in Kelantan rose to 4,065 individuals from 1,205 families.
- Five rivers in Terengganu have also crossed the danger level, namely Sungai Berang in Menerong, Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping, Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap, Sungai Setiu in Kampung Besut and Sungai Dungun in Kuala Jengai.
- The Malaysia Red Cross Kelantan and Terengganu branch is actively supporting the Social Welfare Department and the affected Districts offices in evacuation of the affected people to evacuation centres.