Malaysia

Malaysia – Floods (DG ECHO, floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 October 2020)

  • Floods have affected 60 villages in Kota Kinabalu, Kota Belud and Tuaran districts, leaving hundreds of homes, health facilities and other public buildings damaged.
  • Around 400 people are displaced from their homes in Sabah, Malaysian Borneo.
  • Sabah borders the Indonesian state of North Kalimantan where 11 people recently died after heavy rain triggered landslides in the districts of North Tarakan and Central Tarakan.

