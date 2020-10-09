Skip to main content
Malaysia
Malaysia – Floods (DG ECHO, floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 October 2020)
- Floods have affected 60 villages in Kota Kinabalu, Kota Belud and Tuaran districts, leaving hundreds of homes, health facilities and other public buildings damaged.
- Around 400 people are displaced from their homes in Sabah, Malaysian Borneo.
- Sabah borders the Indonesian state of North Kalimantan where 11 people recently died after heavy rain triggered landslides in the districts of North Tarakan and Central Tarakan.
