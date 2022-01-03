Malaysia
Malaysia - Floods and landslides, update (NADMA, Met Malaysia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 January 2022)
- Since mid-December, floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall have been affecting Malaysia, with an important impact on the local population.
- According to media reports, up to 50 people have died (of which 25 in Selangor, 21 in Pahang and four in Kelantan) and two others are missing.
- As of 3 January, the Malaysia National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) confirms that the States of Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, Pahang, Johor, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah are still affected by floods, with 14,459 individuals taking shelter at 191 evacuation centres.
- On 3-4 January, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast for Peninsular Malaysia, including the already affected Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca, and Johor.