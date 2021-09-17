Malaysia

Malaysia - Floods and landslides (MET Malaysia, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 September 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Since 15 September, heavy rain has been affecting several areas of Sabah State (northern Borneo Island, Malaysia), causing floods and landslides and leading to casualties.

  • Media report that in Penampang District, at least two people died following a landslide event, and 32 people have been sheltered at an evacuation centre. The most affected areas in Sabah include Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan - Districts, where floodwater has damaged a number of houses and road sections.

  • On 17-19 September, moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most of Sabah State.

Related Content