Malaysia - Floods and landslides (MET Malaysia, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 September 2021)

Since 15 September, heavy rain has been affecting several areas of Sabah State (northern Borneo Island, Malaysia), causing floods and landslides and leading to casualties.

Media report that in Penampang District, at least two people died following a landslide event, and 32 people have been sheltered at an evacuation centre. The most affected areas in Sabah include Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan - Districts, where floodwater has damaged a number of houses and road sections.