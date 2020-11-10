Malaysia
Malaysia - Floods and landslide (MET MY, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 November 2020)
- Heavy rainfall triggered floods and landslides in various parts of Malaysia, resulting in fatalities.
- On 10 November, a landslide occurred in Tambun Town (Perak State, west coast of the Malay Peninsula), killing 2 people, according to media. Floods were reported by media in Keningau District (Sabah State, northern Borneo) damaging several houses, 2 people died following the overflow of Sungai Liawan River.
- Rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast over Perak and Sabah States on 10-11 November.