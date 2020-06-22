Malaysia
Malaysia - Floods (AHA Centre, MET Malaysia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 June 2020)
- On 20-21 June, floods triggered by heavy rain were reported across 5 Districts in Johor State (south Malay Peninsula).
- According to ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre), approximately 1,210 people were evacuated to 18 relief centers in Pontian, Batu Pahat, Muar, Kluang, and Tangkak. The most affected area is Pontinan District, where 349 people were displaced.
- Locally moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast over Jahor State on 22-23 June.