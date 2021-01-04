Malaysia
Malaysia - Floods (AHA Centre, media, MET Malaysia) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 January 2021)
- Heavy rain and thunderstorms since 1 January in western and estern Malaysia (notably Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, and Sabah States) have triggered floods.
- Media report one fatality, while 2 people are missing and roads damaged across Johor, Pahang, and Terengganu.
- ASEAN's Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre) reports 4,943 displaced in 51 evacuation centres across Johor and Pahang, 138 people in Terengganu and another 216 in Sabah.
- More heavy rain is forecast over the entire country over the next 24 hours, with locally very heavy rain over the already affected States.