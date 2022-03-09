Malaysia - Floods (ADINet, MET Malaysia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 March 2022)

According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), more than 1,290 people have been displaced to 14 evacuation centres across the States in Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, and Selangor. Particularly in Selangor, 1,020 people have been displaced, after floods affected the Districts of Gombak, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Petaling and Sepang.