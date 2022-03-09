Malaysia
Malaysia - Floods (ADINet, MET Malaysia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 March 2022)
On 6-7 March, floods caused by heavy rainfall were reported across central-western of Peninsular Malaysia.
According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), more than 1,290 people have been displaced to 14 evacuation centres across the States in Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, and Selangor. Particularly in Selangor, 1,020 people have been displaced, after floods affected the Districts of Gombak, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Petaling and Sepang.
On 9-10 March, light to locally moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast over most of Peninsular Malaysia, including the already affected States.