Malaysia - Floods (ADINet, Met Malaysia) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 December 2021)

On 4-6 December, floods affected various Districts of Malaysia in north-west Borneo Island, in the north and in the south of Malay Peninsula, as reported by the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet).

The most affected areas include the Districts of Pasir Mas (Kelantan State, northern Malay Peninsula), Batu Pahat (Johor State, southern Malay Peninsula), and Kuching (Sarawak State, north-west Borneo), where up to 138 persons have been displaced to four evacuation centres.