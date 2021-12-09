Malaysia

Malaysia - Floods (ADINet, Met Malaysia) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 December 2021)

  • On 4-6 December, floods affected various Districts of Malaysia in north-west Borneo Island, in the north and in the south of Malay Peninsula, as reported by the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet).

  • The most affected areas include the Districts of Pasir Mas (Kelantan State, northern Malay Peninsula), Batu Pahat (Johor State, southern Malay Peninsula), and Kuching (Sarawak State, north-west Borneo), where up to 138 persons have been displaced to four evacuation centres.

  • On 9-10 December, moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over Sarawak and light to locally moderate rain is forecast for Johor and Kelantan.

