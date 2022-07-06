Malaysia - Floods (ADINet, Floodlist, CatNat, MET Malaysia) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 July 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern Peninsular Malaysia (in particular the Kedah State) since 4 July, causing floods, flash floods and rivers overflow (particularly the Ketil River) that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) and media report, as of 6 July, three fatalities and more than 1,400 evacuated people to a number of emergency accommodations across the Baling District (eastern Kedah State). In addition, same sources also report six destroyed houses and over 70 damaged houses in the same District.