Malaysia

Malaysia - Floods (ADINet, Floodlist, CatNat, MET Malaysia) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 July 2022)

  • Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern Peninsular Malaysia (in particular the Kedah State) since 4 July, causing floods, flash floods and rivers overflow (particularly the Ketil River) that have resulted in casualties and damage.

  • The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) and media report, as of 6 July, three fatalities and more than 1,400 evacuated people to a number of emergency accommodations across the Baling District (eastern Kedah State). In addition, same sources also report six destroyed houses and over 70 damaged houses in the same District.

  • Over the next 48 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over the northern Peninsular Malaysia.

