Malaysia, Flooding in Sarawak State (06:00 Jul 1 2020)

Description

Floods have also been reported since 29 June in the neighbouring state of Sarawak, where heavy rain has hit remote areas in the districts of Baram, Marudi, Long Lama, Lawas and Limbang. According to Barama Peoples action committee 1,000 people in the rural Long Panai settlement are isolated.

Additional Data

Country: Malaysia

Affected Area / Region: Sarawak State, Malaysia

Casualties

Affected Families: 200

Affected Persons: 1000

Displaced Persons: 1000

Damages

News Source Link

https://erccportal.jrc.ec.europa.eu/ECHO-Flash/ECHO-Flash-List/yy/2020/mm/7