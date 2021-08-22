Malaysia
Malaysia, Flooding in Pulau Pinang, Perak, Selangor and Kedah States (17 Aug 2021)
Selangor, Malaysia
Event Date : Tue, 17 Aug 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000618-MYS | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Thu, 19 Aug 2021 18:12:42
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bandar Baharu, Hilir Perak, Larut and Matang, Seberang Perai Selatan, Sepang, Yan
DESCRIPTION
A total of 66 families / 230 people displaced in 9 evacuation centre
Human
Dead: 4
Missing: 2
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 258
Affected Family: 72
Internally Displaced People: 258
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): 12
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null
Houses
Affected Houses: null
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null
Infrastructures
Bridges: null
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null
Public Facilities
Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Places: null
Other: null
Damage General
null
Cost
Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null
Agricultural
Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null