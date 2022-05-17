Malaysia, Flooding in Pahang State (Southeastern Peninsular Malaysia) (10 May 2022)

Pahang, Malaysia

Event Date : Tue, 10 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000550-MYS | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 10 May 2022 14:07:53

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bentong

DESCRIPTION

Heavy rainfall has been affecting southeastern Peninsular Malaysia (in particular the Pahang State) since 10 May, causing floods that have resulted in evacuations and damage. Media report, as of 12 May, around 100 evacuated people and nearly 150 damaged houses across the Bentong District (north-east of the Kuala Lumpur area, Pahang State). Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall with locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole of Peninsular Malaysia.