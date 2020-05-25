Malaysia
Malaysia, Flooding in Northwest Peninsular Malaysia - 00:00 May 18 2020
Description
Since 17 May, floods triggered by heavy rain have been affecting north-west Peninsular Malaysia.
Media report that at least 80 houses and several roads were flooded in Penang State. In Perak State, the overflow of Bernam, and Kuala Slim rivers caused the inundation of several houses, evacuation operations of the local population were underway.
Additional Data
Country: Malaysia
Affected Area / Region: Northwest Peninsular Malaysia
Casualties
Affected Families: 80
Affected Persons: 400
Damages
Damaged houses: 80