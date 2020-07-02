Malaysia, Flooding in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah (10:33 Jun 30 2020)

Description

KOTA KINABALU, June 30 -- The number of flood victims at nine relief centres in Sabah remained at 705 people, involving 220 families, since last night until 9 am today.

The State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, stated that 323 of the victims, involving 102 families, were at four relief centres in Kota Belud and 230 others, from 72 families, were at three relief centres in Tenom.

“Apart from that, 59 victims, from 20 families, are at a relief centre in Papar and another 93 victims, involving 26 families, are at a relief centre in Beaufort," it said.

Floods hit 11 districts in Sabah, affecting 152 villages, following heavy rain since last Saturday. However, the situation is reported to be improving, with evacuees in some districts, including Penampang, having allowed to return home.

-- BERNAMA

Additional Data

Country: Malaysia

Affected Area / Region: Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

Casualties

Affected Families: 220

Affected Persons: 705

Displaced Persons: 705

Damages

News Source Link

https://www.bernama.com/en/general/news.php?id=1855722