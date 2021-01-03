Malaysia, Flooding in Johor and Pahang (13:26 Jan 1 2021)

Description

Flooding in Johor and Pahang occurred on 1 January 2021. A total of 75 families / 310 people affected.

As of 2 January 2021, a total of 316 families / 1,175 people affected.

As of 3 January 2021, a total of 1,307 families / 4,943 people affected.

Additional Data

Country: Malaysia

Affected Area / Region: Johor and Pahang

Casualties

Affected Families: 1307

Affected Persons: 4943

Displaced Persons: 4943

Evacuation Centre: 51

Damages

News Source Link https://mydims.nadma.gov.my/Modules/Reports/LaporanTerkini/publicview.ph... https://twitter.com/mynadma/status/1345291264669827076/photo/1