Malaysia

Malaysia, Flooding in Batu Pahat (Johor), Alor Gajah (Melaka), and Kerian (Perak) (14 Sep 2022)

Johor, Malaysia

Event Date : Wed, 14 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000991-MYS | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 19 Sep 2022 08:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Alor Gajah, Batu Pahat, Kerian

DESCRIPTION

As of 19 September, another floowing also occured on 18 september in Alor Gadjah (Malaka) with 4 famlies/28 persons displaced in 2 evacuation centres, and Kerian (Perak) with 3 families (12 persons) displaced in 1 evacuation centre

As of 16 Sep

263 persons displaced in 1 evacuation centre

Flooding in Batu Pahat Johor, 57 families (204 persons) displaced in 1 evacuation centre (SMK Seri Gading)

