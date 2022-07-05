Malaysia

Malaysia, Flooding in Baling (Kedah) (04 Jul 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Kedah, Malaysia

Event Date : Mon, 04 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000721-MYS | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 04 Jul 2022 09:00:00

Human

Dead

null

Missing

null

Injured

null

Affected Persons

200

Affected Family

51

Internally Displaced People

200

Refugees

null

Evacuation Centre (in country)

1

Evacuation Centre (out of country)

null

Houses

Affected Houses

null

Damage Partial

null

Totally Damage

null

Infrastructures

Bridges

null

Number of Roads

null

Road Distance (Km)

null

Public Facilities

Schools

null

Health

null

Governmnent Offices

null

Settlements

null

Worship Places

null

Other

null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency

US dollar (US $)

Cost of Damages

null

Cost of Damages (USD)

null

Cost of Assistance

null

Cost of Assistance (USD)

null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha)

null

Other Crops (Ha)

null

Fishpond (Ha)

null

Livestock

null

Related Content