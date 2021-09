AFFECTED AREA/S

Beaufort, Gombak, Kota Belud, Kuala Selangor

DESCRIPTION

Flooding occured in Beufort and Kota Belud (Sabah), and Kuala Selangor (Selangor), the evacuation centre open since 21 Sep in Sabah and 19 Sep in Selangor

Landslide occured in Gombak and Sungai Buloh (Selangor), the evacuation centre open since 15 and 17 September in Selangor