Malaysia - Flood (MetMalaysia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 June 2019)

Flooding in northern and central Sarawak State (north-west Borneo Island, Malaysia) has caused widespread damage to infrastructure and houses.

As of 6 June at 8.00 UTC, 1,000 people have been evacuated from Belaga district (Kapit division, central-eastern Sarawak), and at least ten villages in northern Sarawak's Miri division have been inundated by floodwaters.

Emergency food aid and relief packages have been distributed to the affected areas by the national authorities.

Heavy rain with thunderstorms are forecast over Sarawak State in the next 24 hours.