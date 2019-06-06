06 Jun 2019

Malaysia - Flood (MetMalaysia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Jun 2019 View Original

Flooding in northern and central Sarawak State (north-west Borneo Island, Malaysia) has caused widespread damage to infrastructure and houses.

As of 6 June at 8.00 UTC, 1,000 people have been evacuated from Belaga district (Kapit division, central-eastern Sarawak), and at least ten villages in northern Sarawak's Miri division have been inundated by floodwaters.

Emergency food aid and relief packages have been distributed to the affected areas by the national authorities.

Heavy rain with thunderstorms are forecast over Sarawak State in the next 24 hours.

