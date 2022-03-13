Malaysia: Flash Floods - Operation update n° 1, DREF n° MDRMY008

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The Tropical Depression TWENTYNINE made landfall in Kemaman District located in the southern part of the state of Terengganu, which is on north-eastern Peninsular Malaysia, in the late evening of 16 December 2021. As of 17 December, its centre was about 40 km west of Kemaman, with maximum sustained winds of 46 km/h. It continued further west over central Peninsular Malaysia as a Tropical Depression, dissipating in an area north of Kuala Lumpur in the early morning of 18 December. Most Peninsular Malaysia experienced moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms on 17-18 December, causing severe flooding. According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, 316.5mm of rain fell in Klang on Saturday (18 December), compared to the average monthly national rainfall of 202mm. Owing to flooding across the affected states, as of 6 January 2022, 54 fatalities have been recorded, two people are missing, and more than 120,000 people were forced to leave their homes for safe shelter in relief centres.

Considering that the flooding is occurring when cases of COVID-19 are still active across Malaysia, and with concern on the new variant Omicron in the country, there are concerns that large numbers of people in relief centres would increase the risk of transmission. To address this risk, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has reminded the authorities and affected people to ensure adherence to COVID-safe standard operating procedures (SOPs), including physical distancing. The MoH stated on 20 December 2021 that at least 181 people were detected with COVID-19 cases among the evacuees.

On 28 January 2022, the government of Malaysia stated in their report that the floods had devastated much of Malaysia in recent weeks, causing an estimated MYR 6.1 billion (USD1.46 billion or CHF 1.3 billion) in overall losses. In a special report on the floods' impact, the Department of Statistics said damage to public assets and infrastructure caused losses of MYR 2 billion (CHF 444.3 million), followed by MYR 1.6 billion (CHF 355.4 million) in damage to homes. Manufacturing losses accounted for MYR 900 million (CHF 100.9 million), most of which were recorded in the central state of Selangor, one of the country's wealthiest and most populous regions surrounding the capital Kuala Lumpur. The report said Selangor was also the worst hit overall, with about half of Malaysia's losses recorded in the state. The department also reported heavy damage to vehicles, business premises and the agricultural sector.

On 23 February 2022, MET Malaysia issued a warning on strong winds and choppy waters for much of the East Coast. The warning was upgraded into a flood warning on 25 February when continuous rain covered much of the states of Terengganu and Kelantan and parts of Pahang. A combination of heavy rain for more than six hours, compounded by a major tide coming in from the coastal area, saw rapidly rising floodwater that pushed inwards into areas previously unaffected by any type of flooding.

Search and rescue have been hampered by a lack of suitable assets (boats and other vessels) to navigate the waterways formed around affected villages. According to MRCS Terengganu Chapter, search and rescue were not feasible with boats under 15hp, and river currents have been deemed too rapid to be navigated safely. The Malaysian Civil Defence force, known as Angkatan Pertahanan Awam Malaysia (APM), lost their relief items after strong currents upturned their truck in Hulu Terengganu.

Ten roads in five districts remain closed and under water in Terengganu, with depths ranging from 0.3 to 2.0 meters, and authorities have had to rely on helicopters to survey the areas before initiating boat rescues. There have been unscheduled water cuts at 44 places in Hulu Terengganu. There have been medical evacuations as senior folk, and people with chronic diseases suffered from lack of food, running water, disrupted electricity supply and shortage of medication.

Based on local feedback, the out-of-season flooding presents a different challenge as people were caught unprepared. Leading into the monsoon season, regularly affected locations often stock up on food supplies, medication and drinking water. It is anticipated that a larger number of people would be running low on food and relief items, especially areas that are flooded for the first time. In Kelantan, new housing areas such as Perumahan Prima in Lubok Jong promoted to be beyond flood have also been affected. The newly affected areas extend all the way to Rantau Panjang.

From March until June 2022, there is an expected four-month heavy rain forecast in Malaysia. With an average daily rain of 53 mm -70 mm rainwater per rain session, there may be forecasted flash floods and landslides in certain areas in the country. With current climate change, it is difficult to have a precise and detailed location of the floods. The latest daily forecast highlights a yellow alert towards the southern part of Malaysia.

As for Kelantan and Terengganu, the low land levels and settlements near the riverbanks and the seaside are floodprone areas. Flood prevention projection and assessment must be made before the location is flooded. MRCS Disaster management monitors with state MRCS and district teams, and provides updates and nformation on arising needs to the Secretary-General and DREF Team.

As of 3 March 2022, 3,536,724 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been recorded in Malaysia, with new daily cases of 32,467. There have been 33,028 recorded deaths, with a 59.7 per cent ICU bed occupancy rate. COVID-19 cases have been particularly high in Kelantan, with 1,500 to 2,000 cases a day, and Kelantan is the state with the lowest vaccination rate at 61.3 per cent of the population. There are reported 57 clusters in the states with 13,449 active cases and 1,021 imported cases. There are 12,611 active cases of people in home quarantine (Category 1), 295 people in PKRC (quarantine centre), 514 warded in hospital, seven in ICU without requiring medical equipment and 22 ICU cases needing breathing support. For Terengganu, data from the ministry show that as of 3 March 2022, only 69.2 per cent are reported as fully vaccinated in Terengganu. The current active case is 993 people, with six cases brought in dead.