Malaysia
Malaysia - Flash floods (Met Malaysia, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2021)
Heavy rain has been affecting Kedah State (northwest Malaysia) over the past few days, causing flash floods and leading to casualties and damage.
According to media reports, three people have died, four are still missing and three others have been injured. In addition, several houses have been damaged across the three most affected Districts (Yan, Kuala Muda and Bandar Baharu).
Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of the country, including the Kedah State.