Malaysia - Flash floods (Media, Met Malaysia, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 October 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting most of Peninsular Malaysia (in particular Kedah, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, and Selangor States as well as Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory), since 20 October, causing flash floods and mudflows that have resulted in several evacuations and damage.

Media report, as of 22 October, more than 1,000 evacuated people, of which nearly 600 across Malacca, 267 in Selangor, over 160 in Kedah, 25 in Negeri Sembilan, and 14 in Perak. In addition, media report around 260 damaged houses.