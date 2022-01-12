Malaysia Flash Floods Activities from December 24, 2021 to January 2, 2022

Mobilization and Relief after the December 2021 Flooding in Selangor, Malaysia

On December 16, 2021, a tropical depression made landfall in northeastern Malaysia. Across eight states throughout Peninsular Malaysia, flash flooding due to the tropical depression displaced over 125,000 people, and left at least 54 dead and 2 missing, making it the deadliest tropical cyclone-related disaster to hit Malaysia since 1996. In the morning of December 18, volunteers in several areas of the city of Klang, Selangor, reported severe flooding. Volunteers immediately mobilized to prepare and pack vegetarian meal boxes for affected residents. By lunch time, volunteers braved the rain to distribute the meal boxes throughout the affected areas, and at the same time started delivering blankets and other necessities to evacuation shelters in the area. Over the next ten days, the volunteers distributed 41,302 meal boxes to affected residents.

By December 24, the water had receded enough for clean-up work to be possible. Tzu Chi’s Kuala Lumpur office organized a three-day cleanup effort on December 24-26, focusing on the heavily affected areas of Taman Sri Muda and Hulu Langat District.

Over the three days and two locations, Tzu Chi mobilized over 3,000 volunteers who contributed a total of 6,605 day shifts.

Volunteers from as far away as Johor Bahru in the south and Kedah in the north came to join the cleanup effort. The volunteers were accompanied by physicians, who visited residents’ homes to treat injuries they had suffered during their efforts to clean up their homes.

As soon as the cleanup effort was completed, volunteers proceeded to make home visits to establish distribution lists and plan financial aid distributions, an effort that continued through January 2, 2022 and beyond. A total of 77 relief aid distributions are planned for the month of January, 2022, benefiting around 15,000 affected households.