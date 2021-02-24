Health projects, mobile clinics bring hope to Rohingya refugees in Malaysia

Implemented in cooperation between QFFD, and Qatar Charity,

The Rohingya beneficiaries of health projects, including mobile clinics, implemented in Malaysia expressed their delight with the medical services that have saved hundreds of lives and alleviated their suffering.

This comes within the framework of cooperation between the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and Qatar Charity (QC) to continue implementing the projects of the $50 million grant made by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani the Amir of Qatar for Rohingya refugees in Malaysia.

The work on the health projects commenced in October 2019, when the agreements were signed with the Malaysian National Welfare Foundation, an agency under the women, family, and community development ministry. The budget allocated for the health program is estimated at 14.7 million dollars over three years.

The Qatari initiative works on the improvement of the refugee situation in Malaysia, as the official figures of United Nations confirm the presence of more than 178,000 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Malaysia.

Boshor Norzummia, who met an accident in August 2020 which caused the sudden loss of vision in one eye, thanked the mobile clinic team for providing the medical services that made him feel much better.

Mohammad Zubair said the mobile clinic really helped me by providing treatment for my children with special needs.

Sakinah Ismail, a Rohingya refugee diagnosed with breast cancer, received treatment from the clinic in Pandan Mewah, Ampang, Malaysia. Sakinah says that she is indeed delighted and thankful to all those who helped her receive the treatment that contributed to providing her another chance to live and take care of her twin daughters.

With the support of the grant of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Qatari initiative works on equipping and operating five health care centers, mobile medical clinics, a vaccination program aimed at providing doses to 24,000 children, a referral program for critical cases and complicated deliveries, a health shelter program for setting up five shelters, and raising health awareness in refugees.