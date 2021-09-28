GIEWS Country Brief: Malaysia 28-September-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Average to above‑average rainfall amounts benefit planting operations of 2022 main paddy crop

Planting of the 2022 main season paddy crop finalized recently in Peninsular Malaysia, the country’s main producing area. In Sabah and Sarawak states, planting operations are still ongoing and will conclude by the end of the year. Since June, rainfall amounts have been average to above‑average across the main rice producing areas, boosting moisture reserves and benefitting planting activities and crop germination. The area planted is forecast to remain close to the previous five‑year average due to land scarcity and strong competition by the domestic palm oil industry.

Aggregate paddy production in 2021 estimated close to average level

The 2021 cropping season concluded at the end of July. The aggregate paddy production is estimated at about 2.5 million tonnes, near the five‑year average level and above the 2020 harvest that was affected by unfavourable weather conditions. The 2021 maize output is estimated at an above‑average level of 85 000 tonnes, reflecting above‑average levels of both area planted and yields.

Cereal imports in 2021/22 forecast above five‑year average

The country relies on cereal imports to satisfy its domestic needs as local production covers only about one‑fourth of the total national cereal consumption. Total cereal imports in the 2021/22 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at an above‑average level of 6.8 million tonnes. Maize imports, which account for the bulk of the imported cereal amounts, are expected to reach a near‑record level of 3.9 million tonnes, reflecting a recovery in demand for feed (poultry) use, following a COVID‑19 pandemic related slowdown last year. Wheat imports are forecast at 1.7 million tonnes, about 10 percent above the five‑year average, supported by steady domestic demand for quality bread and bakery goods. Rice imports in the 2021 calendar year are forecast at 1.2 million tonnes, 7 percent below the 2020 level.