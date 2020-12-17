GIEWS Country Brief: Malaysia 17-December-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Average to above‑average rainfall amounts benefit planting operations of 2021 main paddy crop

Aggregate paddy production in 2020 estimated close to average level

Cereal imports in 2020/21 marketing year (July/June) estimated at record level

Average to above‑average rainfall amounts benefit planting operations of 2021 main paddy crop

Planting of the 2021 main season paddy crop is nearing completion in Peninsular Malaysia, the country’s main producing area. In Sabah and Sarawak states, planting operations concluded by last November. Average to above‑average rainfall amounts since June across the main rice producing areas boosted moisture reserves, benefitting planting operations and crop development. The planted areas with paddy in 2021 is forecast close to average levels supported by official programmes promoting rice production.

Aggregate paddy production in 2020 estimated close to average level

The 2020 cropping season concluded at the end of July 2020 and the aggregate paddy production is estimated at 2.6 million tonnes. The 2020 maize output is estimated at an above‑average level of 85 000 tonnes, reflecting above‑average levels of both area planted and yields.

Cereal imports forecast at record level in 2020/21 marketing year (July/June)

The country relies on cereal imports to satisfy its domestic needs as local production covers only about one‑fourth of the total national cereal consumption. Total cereal imports in the 2020/21 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at a record 7.2 million tonnes. Maize imports, which account for the bulk of the imported cereal amounts, are expected to reach a near‑record level of 4.1 million tonnes, supported by the strong demand of the poultry industry. Wheat imports are forecast at 1.8 million tonnes, almost 20 percent above the five‑year average on account of the rising domestic demand for quality bread and bakery goods. Rice imports in the 2021 calendar year are forecast at 1.3 million tonnes, 3 percent below the 2020 forecast level.

Disclaimer: The designations employed and the presentation of material in this information product do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of FAO concerning the legal status of any country, territory, city or area or of its authorities, or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries.