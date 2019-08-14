GIEWS Country Brief: Malaysia 14-August-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

The 2020 cropping season started in June with planting of main season paddy crop

Paddy production in 2019 is estimated at near-average level

Cereal import requirements in 2019/20 marketing year estimated to be above average

Planting of the 2020 main season paddy crop started in June 2019 in parts of Sabah and is expected to continue in Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia until December 2019. Average to above-average rainfall in June and July across most of Sabah boosted moisture reserves and benefitted the ongoing planting operations. Planting of the 2020 secondary season paddy crop will take place from March to May next year.

Paddy production in 2019 estimated at average level

The 2019 cropping season was concluded at the end of July and the aggregate paddy production is forecast at an average level of 2.8 million tonnes, comparable to 2018’s outturn. The stable output reflects an unchanged area planted and average yields for both the main and secondary crops, supported by favourable weather conditions.

Cereal import requirements in 2019/20 marketing year estimated to be above average

The country relies on cereal imports to satisfy its domestic needs as local production covers only about one-fourth of the total national cereal consumption. In the 2019/20 marketing year (July/June), the total cereal import requirement is forecast at 6.6 million tonnes, about 6 percent above the five-year average.

Maize imports in the 2019/20 marketing year, which account for the bulk of the imported cereal quantity, are forecast at an average level of 3.8 million tonnes. Wheat import requirements in 2019/20 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at 1.7 million tonnes, about 12 percent above average on account of rising demand for quality bread and bakery goods. Rice import requirements in the 2019 calendar year are estimated at 1.1 million tonnes, 8 percent above the previous year’s near-average level.